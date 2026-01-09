Gurgaon Fintech Entrepreneur's Golden Offer Hinges on Kohli's Century

Gurgaon's fintech entrepreneur and influencer, Rayan Malhotra, has stirred excitement with his announcement of a ₹10 crore gold giveaway. This grand offer is contingent on Indian cricket star Virat Kohli hitting a century during an impending ODI series against New Zealand, which starts on January 11.

Malhotra's app, NeoZAP, facilitates digital gold transactions, allowing users to invest in gold as low as ₹50. Moreover, it offers a 5% return on leased gold market appreciation through partnerships with major jewelry brands. As Kohli approaches Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries, Malhotra's bold move has captured the attention of cricket fans and social media alike.

This initiative isn't Malhotra's first foray into gold giveaways. Last year, he distributed free gold to thousands of Instagram followers on his birthday, achieving substantial social media traction. With the ODI series looming, Kohli's performance could lead to one of the largest gold giveaways tied to a sporting event.