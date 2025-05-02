Left Menu

Hexaware Expands UK Presence with New Canary Wharf HQ

Hexaware Technologies opens its new UK headquarters at One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, marking a strategic expansion in Hexaware's second-largest global market. The new facility will deepen client engagement and support innovation. The inauguration was attended by prominent figures including Sir Nigel Wilson and R. Srikrishna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 15:14 IST
Hexaware Expands UK Presence with New Canary Wharf HQ
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hexaware Technologies, a global leader in IT, AI, and digital solutions, has strengthened its presence in the UK by opening its new headquarters at One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London. This strategic move follows a notable 25% CAGR in the UK over the last five years, driven by increased demand for IT services and digital transformation.

The UK headquarters will function as a co-innovation center, leveraging Hexaware's expertise in AI, data management, digital engineering, and cybersecurity. It will serve key industries such as banking, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and high-tech services. The new office aims to foster closer client relationships and deliver high-quality outputs amid a growing UK market.

Inaugurated by industry leaders like Sir Nigel Wilson and R. Srikrishna, the event underscored Hexaware's commitment to driving economic growth and job creation. Their expansion into Birmingham is set to double their UK headcount in three years, further embedding their footprint in the region's dynamic business landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025