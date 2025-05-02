Hexaware Expands UK Presence with New Canary Wharf HQ

Hexaware Technologies, a global leader in IT, AI, and digital solutions, has strengthened its presence in the UK by opening its new headquarters at One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London. This strategic move follows a notable 25% CAGR in the UK over the last five years, driven by increased demand for IT services and digital transformation.

The UK headquarters will function as a co-innovation center, leveraging Hexaware's expertise in AI, data management, digital engineering, and cybersecurity. It will serve key industries such as banking, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and high-tech services. The new office aims to foster closer client relationships and deliver high-quality outputs amid a growing UK market.

Inaugurated by industry leaders like Sir Nigel Wilson and R. Srikrishna, the event underscored Hexaware's commitment to driving economic growth and job creation. Their expansion into Birmingham is set to double their UK headcount in three years, further embedding their footprint in the region's dynamic business landscape.

