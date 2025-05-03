UP Transport Department Unveils 24x7 WhatsApp Chatbot for Seamless Services

The Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has taken a significant step towards digital governance by introducing a 24x7 WhatsApp chatbot, designed to deliver transport-related services directly to citizens, officials confirmed on Saturday.

This innovative service enables access to vehicle registration, driving licence details, and challan status without queuing at the RTO. Launched on Friday, it marks a milestone in the state's digital transformation, aiming for transparent and timely support on a widely used platform.

Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narain Singh highlighted the integration with the central Vahan and Sarthi databases, which ensures real-time, authenticated information. The service's multilingual capability supports Uttar Pradesh's diverse population, providing step-by-step guidance for road tax payment and application tracking, greatly facilitating ease of use.

