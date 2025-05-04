Left Menu

Tejas Networks Powers BSNL’s 4G & 5G Expansion

Tejas Networks, part of the Tata Group, has completed supplying telecom gear for BSNL's 1 lakh sites for 4G and 5G services, marking a significant achievement within a consortium led by TCS. The company is advancing with further partnerships and business expansions amid a strong financial upturn.

New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 20:14 IST
Tejas Networks Powers BSNL’s 4G & 5G Expansion
  • India

In a significant move towards modernizing India's telecom sector, Tejas Networks, a part of the Tata Group, has successfully completed the supply of telecom equipment to BSNL, enabling the setup of 1 lakh sites for 4G and 5G services. This milestone was achieved as part of a deal awarded in August 2023.

Tejas Networks' CEO, Anand Athreya, lauded the team and the consortium of TCS, C-DoT, and BSNL during the company's recent earnings call, describing it as one of the largest single-vendor RAN networks ever delivered in record time. The company won the Rs 7,492-crore contract following extensive trials.

Despite a consolidated loss of Rs 72 crore in the March quarter, Tejas Networks reported a revenue increase to Rs 1,907 crore. Looking ahead, the company is engaged in strategic alliances, including a deal with NEC Corporation Japan, and is in discussions for additional contracts with BSNL and other industry players.

