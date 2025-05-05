NPST: Transformative Leap to Mainboards Signals New Growth Phase

Network People Services Technologies Ltd. (NPST), a prominent fintech company in India, has successfully made the leap from the NSE Emerge platform to the Mainboards of both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

This strategic migration involves 1,93,89,900 equity shares and aligns with SEBI's regulations. Co-founder and CEO, Deepak Chand Thakur, emphasized that this move, referred to as 'NPST 2.0', reinforces their credibility and flexibility to create long-term value.

Founded in 2013, NPST is crucial to India's financial technology landscape, providing services like UPI switching and digital banking. With plans for international growth and increasing its talent pool, the company aims for substantial development in sectors like AI-driven compliance solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)