Delhi's Tulip Transformation: A Floral Spectacle to Combat Pollution

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will enhance Lutyens Delhi's appeal by planting over 2.6 lakh tulip bulbs, starting December 27. This initiative aims to beautify the city and address pollution issues with 5.17 lakh Dutch tulips imported. Major religious sites will feature vibrant floral displays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:20 IST
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to initiate a grand beautification project, involving the plantation of over 2.6 lakh tulip bulbs across Lutyens Delhi from December 27. The effort is designed to uplift the city's aesthetics while also addressing ongoing pollution concerns.

NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal shared that the council has received 3.25 lakh bulbs out of the 5.17 lakh imported Dutch tulips this season, with the remaining bulbs allocated to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Alongside these, 15,000 bulbs will be planted from the Tulip House conservation centre at Lodhi Garden, complemented by 20,700 bulbs from the CSIR–IHBT Research Centre in Palampur.

The initiative will focus on decorating significant religious sites such as Birla Mandir and Bangla Sahib Gurudwara with vibrant tulip displays. The project will also include thematic floral arrangements and public garden exhibits under campaigns like 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'.

