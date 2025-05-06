Left Menu

Nomiso Unveils Game-Changing AI Framework on Anniversary

Nomiso has launched its Smart Agent Framework on its four-year anniversary, aimed at empowering enterprises with domain-specific AI solutions. This platform is designed to enhance business operations through more precise and quicker solutions. It is already showing significant improvements in Telecom and IT fields.

Nomiso, a prominent player in co-engineering and AI, has launched its innovative Smart Agent Framework in conjunction with its four-year milestone. The framework promises to transform how enterprises tackle business challenges, offering tailored, faster, and more accurate AI solutions.

Built on Nomiso's principles of first-principles thinking and deep domain knowledge, this platform goes beyond typical AI capabilities by integrating specific knowledge bases and fine-tuning proprietary data. Initial implementations in the telecom and fintech realms have shown remarkable improvements in software development speed and operational productivity.

The company's CEO, Anil Jain, emphasizes designing for the problem itself to drive innovation. Supporting this, CTO Chandra Narayanasamy highlights the framework's domain-centric intelligence as a solution to common AI shortcomings in enterprise settings, focusing on tangible business outcomes. Nomiso is committed to helping organizations leverage AI's potential for real-world growth.

