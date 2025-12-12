Youth Innovation Soars in Kerala: A Cultural Transformation

The Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) announced that its Young Innovators Programme (YIP) has reached a record level of participation, setting a new benchmark for youth-led innovation in the state. The eighth cohort, YIP 8.0, closed its idea registration for categories 2–4 with remarkable numbers by December 10.

The programme saw 1,98,037 student registrations and 29,840 ideas in the college and higher education categories, tripling the figures from previous cohorts. When added to category 1 (school) submissions, YIP 8.0 accumulated a total of 4,82,738 student registrations and 48,518 ideas, doubling previous counts, underscoring its unprecedented growth.

This year's edition marks a paradigm shift in the programme's reach, reducing the dominance of engineering institutions. The inclusion of almost 50% college ideas from Arts and Science institutions and significant participation from ITI students highlights K-DISC's mission for inclusive and accessible innovation education, fostering universal participation and empowerment of young innovators.

(With inputs from agencies.)