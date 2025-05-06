Shardeum's Mainnet Launch: A Game-Changer for Blockchain Innovation

Shardeum, a leading Layer 1 blockchain, unveiled its Mainnet network for public use, promising significant advancements for industries such as payments, remittances, and retail, according to an official statement.

The blockchain aims to be a pivotal force in the next wave of blockchain innovation by eliminating technical barriers. With its focus on predictability and minimal fees, it seeks to revolutionize the user experience across various sectors.

Shardeum's network, noted for its decentralization and scalability, is attractive to developers in emerging markets like India. It boasts transaction costs as low as USD 0.01, akin to UPI's affordability, and has garnered over 1.4 million participants during its test phase, surpassing 171,000 validator nodes.

