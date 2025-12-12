Geopolitical Tensions and Policy Divergence: Navigating Emerging Markets

Emerging market assets concluded a week marked by monetary policy decisions with modest gains, as initial optimism about rate cuts was overshadowed by uncertainty regarding future guidance and a resurgence of geopolitical tensions.

The MSCI index of emerging market stocks rose nearly 1% on Friday while currencies edged slightly higher, heading toward a weekly finish with increases of 0.3% and 0.1% respectively. The modest gains underscore the growing significance for investors of diverging policy paths across emerging markets.

Geopolitical risks have re-emerged, influencing returns and volatility in local assets as central bank decisions become more pronounced. J.P. Morgan analysts noted that while core inflation in emerging markets has generally met central bank targets, variations persist across different economies.

