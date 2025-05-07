Left Menu

Tesla Rolls Out Affordable Model Y to Boost U.S. Sales

Tesla has released a more affordable version of its Model Y vehicle in the United States, priced at $44,990 before a federal tax credit. This option aims to counteract declining sales and backlash against CEO Elon Musk. Meanwhile, the previous all-wheel drive version remains unchanged at $48,990.

Updated: 07-05-2025 08:21 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 08:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tesla has launched a more budget-friendly variant of its Model Y in the United States, the company announced on Tuesday. Priced at $44,990, the new long-range rear-wheel drive model offers a wallet-friendly alternative for electric vehicle enthusiasts.

A $7,500 federal tax credit reduces the effective cost of the new Model Y to $37,490. This move appears strategically aimed at countering a significant 13% drop in quarterly sales, attributed to criticism surrounding CEO Elon Musk and mounting global competition.

The price of Tesla's long-range all-wheel drive version remains unchanged at $48,990. The company has yet to comment on further strategies and is expected to release its second-quarter earnings in July.

