Left Menu

Affle 3i's Impressive Q1 Growth: A Leap in Profits and Revenues

Technology firm Affle 3i reported a net profit increase of 17.8% to Rs 103 crore for the March quarter. Revenue also grew 18.9% to Rs 602.2 crore. The company's annual profit for FY25 rose by 28.4%, driven by its cost per converted user business model and favorable industry conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 20:02 IST
Affle 3i's Impressive Q1 Growth: A Leap in Profits and Revenues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Technology firm Affle 3i has reported a commendable 17.8% increase in consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 103 crore in the March quarter.

Compared to the previous year's Rs 87.4 crore, the increase signifies a strong performance fostered by the company's strategic initiatives and market dynamics.

The revenue from operations mirrored this growth, registering an 18.9% rise to Rs 602.2 crore, up from Rs 506.2 crore. Sequentially, there was a modest rise in profit and revenue by 2.79% and 0.09%, respectively.

For the complete financial year of FY25, Affle saw profits climbing 28.4% to Rs 381.8 crore, while revenue surged by 22.9% to Rs 2,266.3 crore.

MD and CEO Anuj Khanna Sohum attributed this to the company's successful CPCU business model bolstered by favorable industry trends. The firm's dedication to innovation and new intelligence strategies aims to propel future growth.

Affle 3i, formerly Affle India, now focuses on AI-driven mobile advertising solutions, providing advanced generative AI tools for optimal targeting and high ROI.

The company's global footprint covers Asia, North America, South America, Europe, and Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025