Affle 3i's Impressive Q1 Growth: A Leap in Profits and Revenues

Technology firm Affle 3i has reported a commendable 17.8% increase in consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 103 crore in the March quarter.

Compared to the previous year's Rs 87.4 crore, the increase signifies a strong performance fostered by the company's strategic initiatives and market dynamics.

The revenue from operations mirrored this growth, registering an 18.9% rise to Rs 602.2 crore, up from Rs 506.2 crore. Sequentially, there was a modest rise in profit and revenue by 2.79% and 0.09%, respectively.

For the complete financial year of FY25, Affle saw profits climbing 28.4% to Rs 381.8 crore, while revenue surged by 22.9% to Rs 2,266.3 crore.

MD and CEO Anuj Khanna Sohum attributed this to the company's successful CPCU business model bolstered by favorable industry trends. The firm's dedication to innovation and new intelligence strategies aims to propel future growth.

Affle 3i, formerly Affle India, now focuses on AI-driven mobile advertising solutions, providing advanced generative AI tools for optimal targeting and high ROI.

The company's global footprint covers Asia, North America, South America, Europe, and Africa.

