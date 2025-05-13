Rise of the Humanoids: China's Quest for an Automated Future
In Shanghai, humanoid robots at AgiBot are trained for tasks like folding clothes and making sandwiches to innovate factory work. Beijing invests heavily, bolstering AI capabilities and manufacturing prowess. Despite concerns about job losses, China sees humanoids as crucial for addressing labor shortages and economic growth.
In a Shanghai suburb, a warehouse is bustling with dozens of humanoid robots, trained by their operators to perform tasks such as folding clothes, making sandwiches, and opening doors repeatedly.
Running 17 hours daily, this setup is part of AgiBot's initiative to generate vast data for advancing robot training, aiming for widespread adoption in daily life. This push aligns with China's strategy to revolutionize manufacturing amidst U.S. trade tensions and a declining workforce.
President Xi's recent visit underscored robots' significance, as China aims to harness AI and governmental support for automated solutions. Yet, the deployment raises questions about potential workforce impacts as humanoid robots become integral to industrial transformation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
