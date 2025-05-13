Left Menu

Rise of the Humanoids: China's Quest for an Automated Future

In Shanghai, humanoid robots at AgiBot are trained for tasks like folding clothes and making sandwiches to innovate factory work. Beijing invests heavily, bolstering AI capabilities and manufacturing prowess. Despite concerns about job losses, China sees humanoids as crucial for addressing labor shortages and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 08:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a Shanghai suburb, a warehouse is bustling with dozens of humanoid robots, trained by their operators to perform tasks such as folding clothes, making sandwiches, and opening doors repeatedly.

Running 17 hours daily, this setup is part of AgiBot's initiative to generate vast data for advancing robot training, aiming for widespread adoption in daily life. This push aligns with China's strategy to revolutionize manufacturing amidst U.S. trade tensions and a declining workforce.

President Xi's recent visit underscored robots' significance, as China aims to harness AI and governmental support for automated solutions. Yet, the deployment raises questions about potential workforce impacts as humanoid robots become integral to industrial transformation.

