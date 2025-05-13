IAEA Empowers Cancer Care with VR Tools and Training at Rays of Hope Anchor Centres

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is harnessing the power of immersive technology to tackle global disparities in cancer care by equipping its “Rays of Hope” Anchor Centres with cutting-edge virtual reality (VR) goggles. These educational tools are designed to enhance training in gynaecologic radiotherapy, especially for cervical cancer—currently the fourth most common cancer among women worldwide.

With the introduction of VR-based learning modules, the IAEA aims to amplify the impact of these Anchor Centres, which serve as regional hubs for education, innovation, and capacity building under the Rays of Hope initiative. This development represents a strategic effort to close the knowledge gap in cancer treatment in low- and middle-income countries and boost the number of qualified professionals needed to address the rising global cancer burden.

Supporting a Global Workforce in Cancer Care

According to Dr. May Abdel-Wahab, Director of the IAEA Division of Human Health, “The IAEA-led Lancet Oncology Commission on Radiotherapy and Theranostics showed that the cancer workforce of 2022 has to expand by more than 60 per cent just to meet the global cancer burden of 2050.” Alarmingly, nearly 25% of that workforce will be required in lower-middle-income countries, underscoring the need for context-specific, scalable training solutions.

Addressing this urgency, the IAEA convened a comprehensive three-day workshop, bringing together radiation oncologists, therapists, and medical physicists from 12 Anchor Centres located in Algeria, Argentina, India, Japan, Jordan, Morocco, Pakistan, Republic of Korea, Slovenia, South Africa, Thailand, and Türkiye. These discussions culminated in the development of a harmonized, standardized training programme tailored for gynaecological cancers, especially cervical cancer, with the goal of ensuring consistency in care and training quality across all regional centres.

Bridging Training Gaps Through Virtual Reality

In a major leap forward, the IAEA is now distributing VR headsets to all Anchor Centres. These devices, funded through extrabudgetary contributions from Japan, Belgium, and the United States, offer immersive educational content developed by the IAEA’s Human Health Programme. Trainees can now simulate complex radiotherapy procedures such as brachytherapy in a virtual environment, enhancing their hands-on experience without compromising patient safety or workflow efficiency.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, IAEA Director General, emphasized the broader vision: “Rays of Hope Anchor Centres amplify our work and impact in cancer care. These regional training and education hubs help to narrow the knowledge gap, and that know-how, coupled with the necessary technology, is how we extend the reach of lifesaving cancer care and offer support to health systems that need it most.”

Global Endorsements and On-the-Ground Feedback

The response from clinicians at the participating Anchor Centres has been overwhelmingly positive. Dr. Krishantha Pillay, a radiation oncologist at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in South Africa, stated that the VR headset will “greatly enhance the capabilities of our department by providing an immersive, hands-on learning experience for registrars and physicists alike.”

Similarly, Mohammad Abdulraheem, a senior medical physicist at Jordan’s King Hussein Cancer Center, praised the technology for its ability to simulate real-world procedures in a busy clinical setting while maintaining patient privacy and safety.

These sentiments were echoed during the workshop’s opening ceremony on 24 March, where diplomats and representatives from Algeria, Argentina, Japan, Jordan, South Africa, and Türkiye acknowledged the indispensable role of Anchor Centres in revolutionizing access to quality cancer care.

Ambassador Atsushi Kaifu, Permanent Representative of Japan to the International Organizations in Vienna, praised the collaboration: “Financed by both government and private sector contributions and the excellent coordination of the professional staff of the Agency, I commend all those who bring this valuable project in motion. Let’s continue this fight [against cancer] because every patient – wherever he or she is – deserves hope.”

Future Outlook

The VR training programme is expected to serve as a scalable and sustainable model that can be replicated beyond the existing 12 Anchor Centres. By investing in both innovative technologies and collaborative training frameworks, the IAEA is laying the foundation for a global cancer care workforce that is better trained, better equipped, and more evenly distributed.

As cancer cases continue to rise globally—particularly in underserved regions—this integration of technology and education represents not only a hope for improved outcomes but also a tangible strategy to democratize access to quality care.