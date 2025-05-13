Left Menu

Boosting Real Estate Appeal: Trai's New Digital Connectivity Ratings

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has proposed a draft manual to rate properties based on their digital connectivity. This initiative will help property managers enhance connectivity and guide buyers in choosing better real estate assets. Stakeholders can comment on the draft until June 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:59 IST
Boosting Real Estate Appeal: Trai's New Digital Connectivity Ratings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Tuesday unveiled a draft manual aimed at rating properties according to the quality of digital connectivity available on their premises. This strategic move is designed to push property managers and owners towards optimizing connectivity options.

The new rating system is anticipated to guide real estate investors and tenants, enabling them to make informed decisions by comparing digital connectivity across different properties. A high rating is expected to increase the attractiveness and value of properties by drawing in more users, buyers, and investors.

The manual outlines a methodology to assess properties based on parameters like fiber readiness, mobile network availability, in-building solutions, and Wi-Fi capabilities. Trai has set June 2 as the cutoff for stakeholder comments, with counter-comments due by June 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025