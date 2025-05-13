Boosting Real Estate Appeal: Trai's New Digital Connectivity Ratings

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Tuesday unveiled a draft manual aimed at rating properties according to the quality of digital connectivity available on their premises. This strategic move is designed to push property managers and owners towards optimizing connectivity options.

The new rating system is anticipated to guide real estate investors and tenants, enabling them to make informed decisions by comparing digital connectivity across different properties. A high rating is expected to increase the attractiveness and value of properties by drawing in more users, buyers, and investors.

The manual outlines a methodology to assess properties based on parameters like fiber readiness, mobile network availability, in-building solutions, and Wi-Fi capabilities. Trai has set June 2 as the cutoff for stakeholder comments, with counter-comments due by June 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)