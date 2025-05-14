Left Menu

IKS Health Achieves Elite HITRUST r2 Recertification

IKS Health, a global leader in care enablement solutions, has achieved HITRUST r2 recertification, signifying compliance with stringent information security standards. This elite recognition underscores the company's commitment to data protection and privacy, covering systems hosted on the Google Cloud Platform and other global infrastructures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 10:35 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – IKS Health has proudly announced the recertification of several of its software solutions by HITRUST, marking a significant milestone in information security. This esteemed achievement highlights IKS Health's robust compliance with complex regulatory and industry standards, reinforcing its leadership in care enablement solutions.

Underlining the importance of data protection, Sachin K. Gupta, Founder and CEO of IKS Health, stated that this recertification illustrates the organization's unwavering dedication to securing customer data. The HITRUST r2 recertification encompasses systems across various global infrastructures, including the Google Cloud Platform.

Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer at HITRUST, emphasized the global recognition of HITRUST certification as a validation of robust information security and privacy controls. This standard is seen as the pinnacle due to its comprehensive requirements and rigorous assurance processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

