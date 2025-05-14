HCL-Foxconn's Semiconductor Leap: Boosting India's Chip Industry

The government granted approval for a significant joint venture between HCL and Foxconn, which aims to establish a semiconductor manufacturing plant in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.

As announced by I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the facility will be instrumental in producing display driver chips for a host of electronic devices, from mobile phones to automobiles, reflecting a substantial move towards enhancing India's semiconductor capabilities.

The plant is projected to process 20,000 wafers each month and expected to generate around 2,000 local jobs, marking a notable milestone in the nation's industrial growth and technological advancement.

