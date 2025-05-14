Left Menu

Zepto Atom Revolutionizes Consumer Analytics for Indian Brands

Zepto has launched Zepto Atom, a new data insights platform for consumer brands. This paid service provides extensive market analysis features and aims to disrupt India's consumer analytics sector, currently led by multinational giants. Zepto Atom integrates advanced analytics and AI to deliver real-time, customized insights to brands.

New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move set to disrupt the consumer analytics market in India, quick commerce firm Zepto has unveiled its latest offering, Zepto Atom. Announced on Wednesday, this advanced data insights platform targets a spectrum of consumer brands, promising enhanced analytical capabilities.

Scheduled for launch on May 16, 2025, Zepto Atom will be accessible to thousands of brands currently operating within the Zepto ecosystem. This advanced service will be built upon the existing Zepto Brand Portal but will introduce new features including hyperlocal market insights, live performance metrics, and an NLP assistant named Zepto GPT.

Zepto's Co-founder and CEO, Aadit Palicha, emphasized the competitive edge Zepto Atom is designed to deliver, highlighting its ability to provide brands with real-time, actionable insights at a more economical price point. The initiative underscores Zepto's ambition to harness its data capabilities to challenge the dominance of international analytics firms in the Indian market.

