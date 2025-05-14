Left Menu

Syrma SGS Reports Soaring Profits Amid Strategic Recalibration

Syrma SGS Technology reports an 87% profit increase for the March quarter of FY25, despite a revenue decline. The firm's strategic shift towards high-value, high-margin segments in industrial and healthcare sectors has spurred this growth. Looking ahead, Syrma SGS projects a 30-35% revenue increase in FY26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:57 IST
In a significant financial turn, Syrma SGS Technology has seen its consolidated net profit skyrocket by 87% to Rs 65.4 crore in the March quarter of FY25. This sharp rise comes despite an 18.4% drop in revenue from operations.

The electronics design and manufacturing company's pivot from low-margin consumer products to more profitable industrial and healthcare sectors played a critical role. These sectors contributed to 50% of the company's fourth-quarter income, said MD Jasbir Singh Gujral.

With a strategic eye on FY26, Syrma SGS anticipates a revenue growth of 30-35%, driven by new customers and stronger exports. The company is also exploring inorganic growth opportunities and advancements in component manufacturing, supported by a potential Rs 1,000 crore fundraise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

