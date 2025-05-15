AI Revolution: MK3 Chatbot Breaks Language Barriers

In a groundbreaking development, Assamese innovator Gautom Das has introduced MK3, a multilingual AI chatbot, aiming to democratize artificial intelligence for global users. The chatbot supports 17 languages and targets one billion users over the next five years by providing accessible and affordable AI solutions.

Initial trials with students and teachers in Tamil Nadu have revealed MK3's success in educational environments, emphasizing its user-friendly design and multilingual functionality. The chatbot stands out with its Dynamic Context Orchestration Algorithm, offering intuitive language switching and tone adaptability based on user needs.

Designed with privacy as a priority, MK3 does not store personal data, thereby minimizing digital risks. Co-owner Shatabadi Borkakati asserts that MK3's browser-based platform ensures AI is available for the masses without compromising user privacy.

