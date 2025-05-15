AI Revolution: MK3 Chatbot Breaks Language Barriers
Assamese innovator Gautom Das unveiled MK3, a multilingual AI chatbot designed to make AI accessible to people globally. It supports 17 languages and ensures user privacy. Initial trials show positive feedback in educational contexts, highlighting its effectiveness and user-friendliness.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking development, Assamese innovator Gautom Das has introduced MK3, a multilingual AI chatbot, aiming to democratize artificial intelligence for global users. The chatbot supports 17 languages and targets one billion users over the next five years by providing accessible and affordable AI solutions.
Initial trials with students and teachers in Tamil Nadu have revealed MK3's success in educational environments, emphasizing its user-friendly design and multilingual functionality. The chatbot stands out with its Dynamic Context Orchestration Algorithm, offering intuitive language switching and tone adaptability based on user needs.
Designed with privacy as a priority, MK3 does not store personal data, thereby minimizing digital risks. Co-owner Shatabadi Borkakati asserts that MK3's browser-based platform ensures AI is available for the masses without compromising user privacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AI
- chatbot
- multilingual
- Gautom Das
- privacy
- education
- DCOA
- technology
- global access
- language support
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Education: Intel and Tejas Networks Unveil D2M Laptops
Billionaire Women Lawmakers: Wealth, Crime, and Education Dynamics
Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents
Evaluating Impact: How RTE and PM POSHAN Shape Education in Delhi
Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Education Board Achieves Record Pass Percentages