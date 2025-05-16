Left Menu

TVU Networks Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation at BroadcastAsia 2025

TVU Networks, a leader in live video production, marks its 20th anniversary at BroadcastAsia 2025. The company will unveil new technology to reduce cloud production costs and introduce AI-powered tools. TVU MediaHub, crucial for APAC media, will receive new enhancements.

TVU Networks, a leader in live video production and cloud-based media solutions, is set to mark its 20th anniversary at BroadcastAsia 2025. The company has been at the forefront of media production innovation since 2005, offering IP-based solutions that empower content creators across Asia-Pacific.

At Booth #5I4-3 in the Singapore Expo, TVU will introduce breakthrough technology aimed at reducing cloud production costs while boosting performance. Visitors can explore these latest innovations, which include AI-powered tools like media analysis, scan conversion, and SCTE integration.

TVU MediaHub, a cloud routing platform launched in 2024 and already lauded with six industry awards, will also be highlighted. Enhanced for APAC markets, MediaHub is key for broadcasts requiring reliability and scale, essential for events like elections and international sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

