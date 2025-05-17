LandSpace Propels Forward with Methane-Powered Rocket Success

In a significant advancement for China's space industry, LandSpace Technology has successfully launched its methane-powered rocket, deploying six satellites into orbit. The launch took place from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center and highlights the company's commitment to utilizing cleaner, more economical fuels in space travel.

The company, based in Beijing, has taken the lead in developing methane-liquid oxygen rockets, launching ahead of American competitors such as SpaceX and Blue Origin. Methane offers advantages as a propellant due to its reduced environmental impact and cost-effectiveness, aiding efforts to create reusable rockets, a method popularized by SpaceX.

LandSpace, founded in 2015, is benefiting from increased private investment in China's commercial space sector, securing funds from prominent investors, including HongShan and the China SME Development Fund. This funding is facilitating the company's innovations and aspirations to redefine space travel with its Zhuque-2 series.

