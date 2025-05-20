France's Investment Boom: 20 Billion Euro Bonanza at Choose France Summit

The Choose France business summit, spearheaded by Emmanuel Macron, is positioned to draw 20 billion euros in fresh investment, targeting sectors such as defense, energy, industry, and artificial intelligence.

Among the key investment pledges, U.S. logistics powerhouse Prologis plans a 6.4 billion euro investment in data centers around Paris, while Revolut intends to steer 1 billion euros towards expanding its footprint in France. Notable commitments also include projects from the United Arab Emirates and the construction of a drone factory by Tekever in southwestern France.

Despite the influx of international capital, the French government faces challenges with domestic firms like Sanofi choosing to invest heavily abroad, stirring political backlash and underscoring a complex economic landscape.

