NATO's Strategic Shift: Italy's Defence Spending Dilemma

NATO plans to increase its defense spending target for member nations to 3.5%-5% of GDP. Italy faces challenges in meeting this target due to its rising public debt. Italy's Defense Minister, Guido Crosetto, suggests including existing budget items in defense spending to align with the new requirements.

Updated: 21-05-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NATO is set to elevate its defense spending target for member countries to between 3.5% and 5% of their gross domestic product (GDP) by the upcoming alliance summit in June, as revealed by Italy's Defense Minister, Guido Crosetto, on Wednesday.

Responding to U.S. pressure for heightened security outlay, Italy aims to meet the current 2% target through strategic accounting adjustments this year. Meanwhile, Italy proposes ways to augment its defense budget while minimizing adverse effects on its financially strained state coffers.

Crosetto emphasized that the budget should incorporate items already included in the national budget, such as spending on operational capabilities and space policies, to address concerns that increasing the defense budget could detract from social spending.

