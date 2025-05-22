Left Menu

HSCL Invests in International Battery Company for Strategic Growth

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (HSCL) invests USD 4.43 million to acquire a 16.24% stake in the International Battery Company. This investment grants HSCL board representation and facilitates the commercialization of its LFP cathode and anode materials. IBC's operations include a lithium-ion battery cell facility in South Korea and a Gigafactory in Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (HSCL) announced a pivotal investment, acquiring a 16.24 percent stake in the International Battery Company (IBC) for USD 4.43 million. This move is set to provide HSCL with a strategic position and board representation at IBC.

This investment serves as a significant step for HSCL in the commercial deployment of its cutting-edge LFP cathode active and anode materials, marking the company's expansion into global energy storage markets.

IBC is known for its prismatic cell technologies and operates a 50 MWh lithium-ion battery facility in South Korea. The company is also establishing a Gigafactory in Bengaluru in partnership with Mahanagar Gas Ltd, a GAIL subsidiary, expected to launch by FY'26's fourth quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

