HSCL Invests in International Battery Company for Strategic Growth

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (HSCL) announced a pivotal investment, acquiring a 16.24 percent stake in the International Battery Company (IBC) for USD 4.43 million. This move is set to provide HSCL with a strategic position and board representation at IBC.

This investment serves as a significant step for HSCL in the commercial deployment of its cutting-edge LFP cathode active and anode materials, marking the company's expansion into global energy storage markets.

IBC is known for its prismatic cell technologies and operates a 50 MWh lithium-ion battery facility in South Korea. The company is also establishing a Gigafactory in Bengaluru in partnership with Mahanagar Gas Ltd, a GAIL subsidiary, expected to launch by FY'26's fourth quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)