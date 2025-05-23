Left Menu

Revolutionize Your Camping Experience with Aecooly's Modular CamperKit

Aecooly has introduced the CamperKit, a multifunctional modular tool for outdoor activities. It features 10+ interchangeable modules and a Smart Controller with a powerful battery. The Kickstarter campaign offers early access to the product, which is designed to streamline camping gear and make outdoor adventures more convenient.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 23-05-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 11:37 IST
Aecooly, a prominent tech brand, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for its latest innovation, the CamperKit—an all-in-one modular tool intended for outdoor enthusiasts.

This cutting-edge product boasts over ten interchangeable modules, powered by a magnetic quick-connect system. These modules range from essential camping lights and fans to practical arc lighters and water pumps, all managed via a Smart Controller equipped with a robust 25.9Wh battery. The product aims to revolutionize the way travelers pack by offering a streamlined and efficient solution.

Aecooly's Kickstarter campaign runs until July 21st, with a starting pledge of $89, inviting early adopters to secure their CamperKit at a competitive price point. With a limited availability of only 500 units, Aecooly encourages potential buyers to act swiftly to avoid disappointment and maximize value during their outdoor adventures.

