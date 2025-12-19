Left Menu

EU's Historic Loan Commitment: A Lifeline for Ukraine

The European Union has agreed to a groundbreaking interest-free loan for Ukraine, totaling 90 billion euros for 2026-27. The aid will support Ukraine's military and economic needs amidst Russian tensions, as EU leaders assured Belgium of protection from potential Russian retaliation to secure the deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 19-12-2025 07:52 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 07:52 IST
EU's Historic Loan Commitment: A Lifeline for Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a landmark decision, the European Union's leaders approved an interest-free loan of 90 billion euros to Ukraine, intended to support the country's military and economic needs for 2026-2027. The announcement was made by EU Council President Antonio Costa.

"We have a deal. Decision to provide 90 billion euros ($106 billion) of support to Ukraine for 2026-27 approved. We committed, we delivered," Costa declared on social media, though specifics regarding the funding sources remain under wraps.

The agreement was preceded by intensive discussions, with EU leaders working late into the night to convince Belgium of safeguards against Russian retaliation if it backed the loan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025