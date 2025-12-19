EU's Historic Loan Commitment: A Lifeline for Ukraine
The European Union has agreed to a groundbreaking interest-free loan for Ukraine, totaling 90 billion euros for 2026-27. The aid will support Ukraine's military and economic needs amidst Russian tensions, as EU leaders assured Belgium of protection from potential Russian retaliation to secure the deal.
- Country:
- Belgium
In a landmark decision, the European Union's leaders approved an interest-free loan of 90 billion euros to Ukraine, intended to support the country's military and economic needs for 2026-2027. The announcement was made by EU Council President Antonio Costa.
"We have a deal. Decision to provide 90 billion euros ($106 billion) of support to Ukraine for 2026-27 approved. We committed, we delivered," Costa declared on social media, though specifics regarding the funding sources remain under wraps.
The agreement was preceded by intensive discussions, with EU leaders working late into the night to convince Belgium of safeguards against Russian retaliation if it backed the loan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU Faces Standoff Over Ukraine Loan Amid Belgium's Concerns
EU Addresses Belgium's Concerns over Russian Assets
Belgium's Highest Court Upholds Extradition of Fugitive Diamantaire Mehul Choksi to India
Belgium's High Court Rejects Mehul Choksi's Extradition Appeal
UPDATE 1-Russia's central bank seeks $230 billion in damages from Belgium's Euroclear, Moscow court says