Left Menu

Trump's Trade Threats Unsettle Global Markets: Apple and EU in the Crosshairs

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on Apple's iPhones not made in the U.S. and a 50% tariff on EU imports, unsettling global markets. The move led to a market sell-off, highlighting ongoing trade tensions and their impact on business confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:16 IST
Trump's Trade Threats Unsettle Global Markets: Apple and EU in the Crosshairs
Trump

Donald Trump intensified trade tensions, sending shockwaves across global markets by threatening Apple and the European Union with hefty tariffs. The U.S. President proposed a 25% tariff on iPhones sold in the U.S. but not manufactured domestically, while advocating a 50% levy on the EU, effective June 1.

The announcement caused immediate volatility, with S&P 500 futures dropping 1.5% and Eurostoxx 600 retreating by 2%, as investors recoiled. Apple's shares saw a 3.5% premarket dip, further exacerbating the tech sector's unease. The White House's prior pause on tariffs, aimed at assuaging market fears, was abruptly disrupted by Trump's latest declaration.

Despite negotiations, Trump's tariff threats against strategic partners like the EU portend ongoing trade disputes. The impact was palpable among luxury and automobile sectors, heavily reliant on transatlantic commerce. As financial markets absorb these developments, the reverberations underline the delicate balance of global trade diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025