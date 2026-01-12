Vibrant Gujarat Unveils Pathway to Global Markets for Indian Products

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference put a spotlight on actionable strategies to propel Indian products onto the global stage. Spearheading the session, Ajay Bhadoo, Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Commerce, highlighted the government's commitment to reforming export policies and simplifying procedural hurdles for Indian exporters.

During an informative seminar, FIEO Additional Director General Suvidh Shah elaborated on the means to kickstart export activities. He emphasized exploiting digital platforms and engaging in Buyer-Seller Meets as essential tools for reaching international markets.

The conference closed with an overview of government incentive schemes, boosting the ambition and technical acumen of emerging entrepreneurs from Gujarat aiming to dive into the export industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)