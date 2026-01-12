Left Menu

Vibrant Gujarat Unveils Pathway to Global Markets for Indian Products

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference emphasized strategies to internationalize Indian products. Key speaker Ajay Bhadoo highlighted the government's reform-oriented export policies. FIEO's Suvidh Shah offered exporting tips, urging digital engagement and global market research. The event empowered Gujarat entrepreneurs with knowledge and confidence for export ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:44 IST
Vibrant Gujarat Unveils Pathway to Global Markets for Indian Products
Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (Photo/Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference put a spotlight on actionable strategies to propel Indian products onto the global stage. Spearheading the session, Ajay Bhadoo, Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Commerce, highlighted the government's commitment to reforming export policies and simplifying procedural hurdles for Indian exporters.

During an informative seminar, FIEO Additional Director General Suvidh Shah elaborated on the means to kickstart export activities. He emphasized exploiting digital platforms and engaging in Buyer-Seller Meets as essential tools for reaching international markets.

The conference closed with an overview of government incentive schemes, boosting the ambition and technical acumen of emerging entrepreneurs from Gujarat aiming to dive into the export industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as US-Iran Relations Reach Boiling Point

Tensions Escalate as US-Iran Relations Reach Boiling Point

 Global
2
Historic Mississippi Synagogue Targeted in Arson Attack: Ties to Jewish Heritage Highlighted

Historic Mississippi Synagogue Targeted in Arson Attack: Ties to Jewish Heri...

 United States
3
Record Highs: S&P 500 and Dow Soar Amid Legal Tensions

Record Highs: S&P 500 and Dow Soar Amid Legal Tensions

 Global
4
Senator Kelly Fights Back: A Battle for Free Speech Against Pentagon Punishments

Senator Kelly Fights Back: A Battle for Free Speech Against Pentagon Punishm...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026