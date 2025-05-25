Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Wins Mark the French Open's Opening Day

The opening day of the French Open delivered sporting drama and weather challenges. American 12th seed Tommy Paul pulled off a remarkable comeback to defeat Denmark's Elmer Moller, advancing to the next round where he will face Marton Fucsovics.

In other matches, Chinese eighth seed Zheng Qinwen outperformed Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, securing her place in the second round despite a rain delay that temporarily halted outdoor matches. Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one, was unstoppable against Kamilla Rakhimova, wrapping up her match in just an hour on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The weather played a significant role, with rain suspending games on outdoor courts, though play persisted on the main stages of Philippe-Chatrier and Suzanne-Lenglen. Under overcast conditions at 17 degrees Celsius, the matches resumed, bringing the excitement of Roland Garros to life once more.

