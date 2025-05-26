Left Menu

India Paves the Way for a Telecom Revolution with 6G and Customer Protection Initiatives

India is spearheading the telecom evolution, focusing on customer protection, 6G advancements, and fostering a robust connection between citizens and the telecom ecosystem. The nation, already a leader in 5G, is gearing up for 6G while launching the Sanchar Mitra Scheme to empower youth as digital ambassadors.

Updated: 26-05-2025 23:13 IST
  • India

India is asserting its position in the global telecom landscape, with significant strides from 5G operations to pioneering efforts in 6G patent filings. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has highlighted the nation's commitment to telecom customer protection amid the evolving digital economy.

The government has introduced the Sanchar Mitra Scheme, designed to enhance the interaction between the telecom sector and the public. This initiative aims to empower young citizens as digital ambassadors, building a robust link between the industry's advancements and the populace.

As India prepares for the 9th Edition of the India Mobile Congress in October 2025, it underscores its role in shaping the future, with the conference expected to draw significant global attention from telecom stakeholders, including startups and investors.

