Alcatel's Grand Re-entry: Aiming for India's Smartphone Summit

After a seven-year absence, French tech brand Alcatel is seeking to reclaim its footing in the competitive Indian smartphone market. The company has set an ambitious target to become one of the top three smartphone brands in India within the next three years, according to a senior company official.

Collaborating with Nxtcell India, which holds exclusive brand authorization for Alcatel in India and specific international markets, Alcatel rolled out its V3 smartphone series featuring the company's proprietary NXTPAPER display technology. The V3 range, including models such as the V3 Ultra, V3 Pro, and V3 Classic, will become available on Flipkart from June 2, 2025.

To strengthen its position, Nxtcell India has partnered with Padget Electronics, a Dixon Technologies subsidiary, to initiate local manufacturing. An initial pledge of USD 30 million aims to re-establish Alcatel in the local mobile market, also focusing on a broader tech ecosystem. Future plans include expanding production capacity and exploring new markets, aligning with the Indian government's 'Made in India' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)