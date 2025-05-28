Left Menu

Asia's Defense Boom: Industrial Partnerships Key in Evolving Security Landscape

A new study reveals a significant increase in defense spending and research in Asian countries due to security concerns. Despite aims for self-reliance, external industrial partnerships remain crucial. The Asia-Pacific Regional Security Assessment highlights growing defense-industrial partnerships amid global strategic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 08:32 IST
Asian countries are ramping up defense spending and research as they navigate a complex security environment, a recent study highlights. This trend emphasizes the importance of industrial collaborations while these nations strive for self-reliance.

The Asia-Pacific Regional Security Assessment, published by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, attributes this surge to global tensions, including the Ukraine conflict and U.S.-China competition. It reveals a $2.7 billion increase in defense expenditures among Southeast Asian countries between 2022 and 2024.

As the region continues to rely on imports for key military technologies, the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore will address these evolving dynamics. Despite challenges faced in joint weapon developments, such as the BrahMos missile, partnerships remain essential for these nations' security strategies.

