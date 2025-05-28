Tokyo Startup to Break New Ground in US-Japan Commercial Space Launch

A Tokyo-based rocket startup has announced plans to conduct a test launch of a prototype in the United States by December, utilizing an American-made engine. This ambitious endeavor aims to become the first joint commercial rocket launch between the U.S. and Japan, addressing a significant shortage in Japan's competitive launcher market.

The global race for commercial launch vehicles is currently dominated by companies like SpaceX, which recently achieved a milestone with its ninth test of a fully-reusable Starship. In contrast, Japan faces a bottleneck in developing cost-competitive launchers, an issue the Japanese government recognizes as crucial, given its objective to double its national space industry's value to 8 trillion yen by the early 2030s.

Innovative Space Carrier (ISC), the startup behind the initiative, plans to perform a 100-metre flight and landing test at Spaceport America in New Mexico. Utilizing a Hadley rocket engine from U.S. manufacturer Ursa Major, ISC is preparing its reusable launcher, ASCA 1.0, for future orbital mission aspirations aimed at supporting emerging Japanese satellite manufacturers. ISC, founded in 2022 by former government official Kojiro Hatada, is receiving government subsidies and forming partnerships, including one with British 3D printing company WAAM3D, to hasten development.

