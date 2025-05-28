Left Menu

Schaeffler India's Strategic Expansion: New Manufacturing Plant to Fuel E-Mobility Growth

Schaeffler India invests Rs 1,700 crore to enhance production capabilities, inaugurates a new manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu focusing on powertrain and e-mobility solutions. Strengthens digital presence with acquisition of Koovers. This aligns with the 'Make In India' initiative and addresses increasing domestic market demands.

Schaeffler India, a prominent mobility tech enterprise, announced its substantial investment of Rs 1,700 crore over the past three years aimed at boosting domestic capabilities.

The company inaugurated a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu, dedicated to producing powertrain and chassis components, aligning with its strategic objectives to meet the rising demands of the automotive industry.

With this facility, Schaeffler India not only advances its conventional and electrified powertrain technologies but also strengthens its presence in the digital automotive aftermarket by acquiring Koovers, a B2B e-commerce platform.

