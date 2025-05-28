Schaeffler India's Strategic Expansion: New Manufacturing Plant to Fuel E-Mobility Growth

Schaeffler India, a prominent mobility tech enterprise, announced its substantial investment of Rs 1,700 crore over the past three years aimed at boosting domestic capabilities.

The company inaugurated a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu, dedicated to producing powertrain and chassis components, aligning with its strategic objectives to meet the rising demands of the automotive industry.

With this facility, Schaeffler India not only advances its conventional and electrified powertrain technologies but also strengthens its presence in the digital automotive aftermarket by acquiring Koovers, a B2B e-commerce platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)