China Aims for the Stars with Tianwen-2 Mission

In a bold stride toward cementing its status as a formidable space power, China launched the Tianwen-2 mission on Wednesday, aimed at retrieving samples from an asteroid. This nighttime launch signifies China's inaugural attempt at collecting asteroid materials.

The mission took off at approximately 1:31 a.m. local time, when the Long March 3B rocket soared into the sky from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center. The spacecraft is now on a course towards the near-Earth asteroid known as 469219 Kamoʻoalewa.

This ambitious mission could potentially position China as the third nation worldwide to successfully procure pristine asteroid samples, showcasing the rapid advancements in its space exploration programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)