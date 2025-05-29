U.S. Blocks Semiconductor Design Software to China
The U.S. government, under President Donald Trump, has prohibited American companies that provide software for semiconductor design from selling their services to Chinese entities. This directive was delivered by the Commerce Department, affecting companies like Cadence, Synopsys, and Siemens EDA.
The administration of President Donald Trump has taken a significant step, ordering U.S. companies that supply semiconductor design software to cease sales to Chinese firms.
According to a report by the Financial Times, this decision stems from a directive by the Commerce Department targeting companies like Cadence, Synopsys, and Siemens EDA.
Sources familiar with the matter revealed that the Bureau of Industry and Security led the initiative, aiming to restrict technological support for China's semiconductor development.
