Left Menu

U.S. Blocks Semiconductor Design Software to China

The U.S. government, under President Donald Trump, has prohibited American companies that provide software for semiconductor design from selling their services to Chinese entities. This directive was delivered by the Commerce Department, affecting companies like Cadence, Synopsys, and Siemens EDA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 01:00 IST
U.S. Blocks Semiconductor Design Software to China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The administration of President Donald Trump has taken a significant step, ordering U.S. companies that supply semiconductor design software to cease sales to Chinese firms.

According to a report by the Financial Times, this decision stems from a directive by the Commerce Department targeting companies like Cadence, Synopsys, and Siemens EDA.

Sources familiar with the matter revealed that the Bureau of Industry and Security led the initiative, aiming to restrict technological support for China's semiconductor development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025