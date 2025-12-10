Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over DeSantis' Designation of CAIR as Terrorist Group

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has labeled the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as a 'foreign terrorist organization,' escalating tensions and prompting legal challenges. CAIR disputes the claim, which does not align with current U.S. government designations, and challenges similar actions by other state leaders.

Updated: 10-12-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:01 IST
In a bold move, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order classifying the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as a 'foreign terrorist organization.' This controversial designation, also pursued by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, has sparked legal battles and accusations of defamation from CAIR.

DeSantis claims CAIR has ties to Hamas, a Palestinian group known for a recent attack on Israel. However, CAIR has repudiated any links to Hamas, and the U.S. government has yet to designate the organization as a terrorist group. The designation comes amid heightened political tensions and international scrutiny.

The Florida governor's directive could see CAIR cut off from state employment, contracts, and funding, despite the absence of federal endorsement for the terrorist label. CAIR's Florida chapter swiftly announced a lawsuit, denouncing the order as baseless and unconstitutional.

(With inputs from agencies.)

