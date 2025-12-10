Designing Tomorrow: Anant University's Vision in Focus
Anant National University celebrated its 7th Convocation, awarding degrees to 299 students. Chief Guest Dr Sridhar Vembu emphasized innovation and future-oriented design, while Mr Ajay Piramal discussed design's transformative power. The event highlighted significant achievements and showcased student-led innovations, reaffirming the university's commitment to excellence in design education.
- Country:
- India
Anant National University recently celebrated its seventh convocation, awarding degrees to 299 graduates across various programs, including design, architecture, and sustainability. The event featured Dr. Sridhar Vembu, Chief Guest and Co-founder of Zoho Corporation, whose speech focused on the importance of future-oriented design in India's evolving landscape.
Addressing the audience, Mr. Ajay Piramal, President of Anant National University, highlighted the transformative power of design. He emphasized the need to transition from 'Make in India' aspirations to a 'Design for India' philosophy, showcasing the role of design in national development.
The convocation also honored exceptional students in categories ranging from Academic Excellence to Innovation. Anant National University transformed its campus into an exhibition space, highlighting student-led initiatives in design and sustainability, reflecting its commitment to training solution-oriented thinkers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Germany's Biofuels Commitment: Draft Law Balances Sustainability and Economic Interests
Telangana's Innovation Ecosystem Revolutionized with Google Startups Hub Launch
ATMAN 3.0: Pioneering the Future of HealthTech Innovation
Karnataka Proposes Quantum Leap with New Innovation Network
NZ launches $1.35m quantum tech discovery phase to build future jobs and innovation