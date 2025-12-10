Designing Tomorrow: Anant University's Vision in Focus

Anant National University recently celebrated its seventh convocation, awarding degrees to 299 graduates across various programs, including design, architecture, and sustainability. The event featured Dr. Sridhar Vembu, Chief Guest and Co-founder of Zoho Corporation, whose speech focused on the importance of future-oriented design in India's evolving landscape.

Addressing the audience, Mr. Ajay Piramal, President of Anant National University, highlighted the transformative power of design. He emphasized the need to transition from 'Make in India' aspirations to a 'Design for India' philosophy, showcasing the role of design in national development.

The convocation also honored exceptional students in categories ranging from Academic Excellence to Innovation. Anant National University transformed its campus into an exhibition space, highlighting student-led initiatives in design and sustainability, reflecting its commitment to training solution-oriented thinkers.

(With inputs from agencies.)