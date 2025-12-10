Left Menu

Designing Tomorrow: Anant University's Vision in Focus

Anant National University celebrated its 7th Convocation, awarding degrees to 299 students. Chief Guest Dr Sridhar Vembu emphasized innovation and future-oriented design, while Mr Ajay Piramal discussed design's transformative power. The event highlighted significant achievements and showcased student-led innovations, reaffirming the university's commitment to excellence in design education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:38 IST
Designing Tomorrow: Anant University's Vision in Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Anant National University recently celebrated its seventh convocation, awarding degrees to 299 graduates across various programs, including design, architecture, and sustainability. The event featured Dr. Sridhar Vembu, Chief Guest and Co-founder of Zoho Corporation, whose speech focused on the importance of future-oriented design in India's evolving landscape.

Addressing the audience, Mr. Ajay Piramal, President of Anant National University, highlighted the transformative power of design. He emphasized the need to transition from 'Make in India' aspirations to a 'Design for India' philosophy, showcasing the role of design in national development.

The convocation also honored exceptional students in categories ranging from Academic Excellence to Innovation. Anant National University transformed its campus into an exhibition space, highlighting student-led initiatives in design and sustainability, reflecting its commitment to training solution-oriented thinkers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
2
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025