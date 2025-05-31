Infidigit: Leading the Way in SEO Innovation

Infidigit, a prominent SEO agency based in India, has added to its award shelf with two notable wins at the BW Merit Awards 2025. The company was honored for its work with Superbalist in the Retail & Ecommerce category and HDFC Life in the Best SEO Campaign category.

Since its establishment, Infidigit has been committed to delivering quantifiable results, enabling brands to maximize their potential in a competitive digital world. Through a mix of data-driven strategies and deep industry insights, each campaign is customized to meet the unique challenges and market conditions faced by clients.

Central to their success is Infigrowth, Infidigit's proprietary platform. This tool facilitates digital expansion through data-backed strategies, enhancing customer acquisition and optimizing ROI. By utilizing tools like the SEO Audit and AI overviews, clients can identify growth opportunities, adjust campaigns in real time, and adapt to changing consumer behaviors.

(With inputs from agencies.)