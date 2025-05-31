Left Menu

Brightcom Group's Profit Surges and Secures Legal Relief

Brightcom Group's consolidated Profit After Tax soared to Rs 120.68 crore in Q4 FY25, driven by increased revenues. The company reported interim relief from penalties, plans global expansions, and aims to enhance corporate practices.

Brightcom Group, a digital marketing and technology solutions provider, reported a striking increase in its consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) for the March quarter, reaching Rs 120.68 crore.

This marks a more than threefold increase from the previous year's profit of Rs 37.46 crore. The surge is attributed to a significant rise in revenues, with operating income climbing to Rs 987.48 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 704.60 crore the prior year.

The company also secured an interim relief from the Telangana High Court suspending SEBI-imposed penalties. Looking forward, Brightcom aims to launch innovative digital advertising and AI solutions, expand in global markets, and improve corporate governance and communication.

