Legacy of Tiananmen: Activism in Exile

Fu Tong and his wife, Elaine To, were among the first accused of rioting during the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2020. Their activism did not wane despite moving to Taiwan, where Fu is actively preparing to commemorate the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

In Taipei, Fu has co-hosted a Hong Kong human rights exhibition, showcasing pieces from the protest movement, and conducts guided tours. He emphasizes Taiwan's critical role as one of the few places in Asia where June 4 can be openly remembered and discussed, contrasting the restrictions now imposed in Hong Kong.

While Hong Kong's vigils are banned under a national security law, Fu remains committed to advocating for freedom. He believes in the importance of stepping up for seemingly unrewarding causes, underscoring Taiwan's significant position in allowing open reflection on the past, even as China stifles such discussions.

