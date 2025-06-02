Left Menu

Legacy of Tiananmen: Activism in Exile

Fu Tong, an activist exiled in Taiwan, continues his fight for democracy by highlighting Hong Kong's struggle and the memory of the Tiananmen Square crackdown. He hosts art exhibitions and tours in Taipei, creating a vital space for open commemoration within the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 09:30 IST
Legacy of Tiananmen: Activism in Exile

Fu Tong and his wife, Elaine To, were among the first accused of rioting during the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2020. Their activism did not wane despite moving to Taiwan, where Fu is actively preparing to commemorate the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

In Taipei, Fu has co-hosted a Hong Kong human rights exhibition, showcasing pieces from the protest movement, and conducts guided tours. He emphasizes Taiwan's critical role as one of the few places in Asia where June 4 can be openly remembered and discussed, contrasting the restrictions now imposed in Hong Kong.

While Hong Kong's vigils are banned under a national security law, Fu remains committed to advocating for freedom. He believes in the importance of stepping up for seemingly unrewarding causes, underscoring Taiwan's significant position in allowing open reflection on the past, even as China stifles such discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025