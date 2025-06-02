India's Laptop Leasing Revolution: Poised for Global Leadership

India's laptop leasing market is transforming as demand from Gen-Z professionals, startups, and MSMEs surges. The growth is fueled by an emphasis on cost-effective IT solutions that cater to a fast-evolving digital landscape, with India rapidly catching up to global industry standards. C-Prompt Solutions plays a significant role in this shift, providing scalable leasing options across various sectors.

Co-founder KK Baldwa of C-Prompt Solutions envisions India as a global hub for IT infrastructure leasing. "The market is expanding faster than expected, driven by Gen-Z professionals and a burgeoning startup ecosystem," Baldwa stated. India's unique demographic and economic environment makes it an emerging contender in this global space.

Despite challenges such as technological advancements and competition, the outlook remains positive. Leasing enables businesses to maintain technological competitiveness with flexibility and efficiency, without the hefty commitments associated with traditional ownership. Baldwa believes India's leasing potential could lead globally in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)