Vasant Masala and Anil Kapoor Rekindle Joy of Screen-Free Meals with 'Khana Peena Mobile Bina'

In a powerful blend of nostalgia, warmth, and purpose, Vasant Masala, one of India's most trusted spice brands, has rolled out a heartfelt new initiative titled 'Khana Peena Mobile Bina'. Headlined by their brand ambassador and Bollywood icon Anil Kapoor, the campaign tackles a modern dilemma—families glued to mobile screens even during meals—and offers a simple yet meaningful solution: bring back real conversations to the dining table. In an age where digital distractions dominate dining tables, Khana Peena Mobile Bina is Vasant Masala's heartfelt effort to bring people back to the simple, soulful joy of eating together mindfully, minus the screens.

Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Chandrakant Bhandari, CMD of Vasant Masala, shared: ''At Vasant Masala, we believe that food is not just about taste—it's about togetherness. Khana Peena Mobile Bina is a reflection of our values as a brand deeply rooted in Indian tradition. With this initiative, and with the support of a beloved icon like Anil Kapoor, we want to inspire families to rekindle real conversations over meals.'' With Khana Peena Mobile Bina, Vasant Masala reinforces its legacy—not just as a brand that enhances food, but as one that enriches the moments that matter. In a world increasingly divided by devices, the initiative serves as a timely reminder to preserve the traditions that bind us.

Watch the video: https://www.facebook.com/share/r/1ahJVzQ9tP/ About Vasant: As a leading brand in the Indian spices market, Vasant remains dedicated to providing high-quality products while deepening its emotional connection with its consumers. The trusted brand has delighted millions of families for 55 years across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra—where it is already operational in Nashik, Jalgaon, and Buldhana, with plans to expand to Thane soon. With its diverse range of products such as Blended spices, Hing, Basic spices, Whole spices, and Powdered spices, Vasant has gained recognition on a global scale. Exported to five continents, Vasant is known for its unparalleled quality and widespread popularity. This trusted brand has consistently provided consumers with the finest spices, making it the top choice of housewives for the last five decades due to its unmatched flavour and health benefits.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702009/Vasant_Masala_Campaign.jpg

