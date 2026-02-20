Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

In the remote Sahara desert of Niger, a groundbreaking discovery has emerged, unveiling a new species of Spinosaurus. Dubbed Spinosaurus mirabilis, this colossal predator has captivated scientists with its vast size and unique features. The dinosaur's large blade-shaped head crest and interlocking teeth highlight its prowess as a skilled fish hunter.

Dwelling in Africa's Cretaceous Period, Spinosaurus mirabilis roamed both land and waterways, reminiscent of modern wading birds. At 40 feet in length and weighing up to 7 tons, it was a force to reckon with, stalking sizable fish like the ancient coelacanth. Its striking features included a 20-inch-tall cranial crest shaped like a scimitar and an elongated snout.

New fossil findings have stirred debate about Spinosaurus's aquatic nature, placing it as a shallow-water predator, contrary to earlier hypotheses suggesting it was fully aquatic. The expedition, spearheaded by paleontologist Paul Sereno, signifies a pivotal moment in understanding Spinosaurus's natural habitat and feeding strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)