Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

Scientists have discovered a new species of Spinosaurus, named Spinosaurus mirabilis, in the Sahara desert, revealing its role as a formidable fish-eating dinosaur. Known for its distinct crest and elongated snout, this discovery challenges previous notions about its aquatic nature and emphasizes its piscivorous adaptations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 00:32 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 00:32 IST
In the remote Sahara desert of Niger, a groundbreaking discovery has emerged, unveiling a new species of Spinosaurus. Dubbed Spinosaurus mirabilis, this colossal predator has captivated scientists with its vast size and unique features. The dinosaur's large blade-shaped head crest and interlocking teeth highlight its prowess as a skilled fish hunter.

Dwelling in Africa's Cretaceous Period, Spinosaurus mirabilis roamed both land and waterways, reminiscent of modern wading birds. At 40 feet in length and weighing up to 7 tons, it was a force to reckon with, stalking sizable fish like the ancient coelacanth. Its striking features included a 20-inch-tall cranial crest shaped like a scimitar and an elongated snout.

New fossil findings have stirred debate about Spinosaurus's aquatic nature, placing it as a shallow-water predator, contrary to earlier hypotheses suggesting it was fully aquatic. The expedition, spearheaded by paleontologist Paul Sereno, signifies a pivotal moment in understanding Spinosaurus's natural habitat and feeding strategies.

