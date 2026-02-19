France Challenges European Commission's Mandate at Washington Peace Board
France expressed surprise at the European Commission sending an official to the Board of Peace in Washington, without a mandate to represent member states. France emphasized the need for the Board of Peace to focus on Gaza according to a UN Security Council resolution. Paris cautioned against participation until resolution ambiguities are addressed.
France has openly questioned the European Commission's authority after it sent a representative to the Board of Peace meeting in Washington. France's foreign ministry spokesperson highlighted the lack of a mandate allowing the Commission to represent member states.
Speaking to the press, Pascal Confavreux emphasized the necessity for the Board of Peace to align its focus on Gaza, reflecting the directives of a United Nations Security Council resolution. This focus is crucial, according to Paris, before it will commit to participation.
"Our surprise stems from the European Commission assuming participation rights without explicit council approval," Confavreux stated, signaling France's continued stance until the ambiguities are resolved.
