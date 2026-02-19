Left Menu

France Challenges European Commission's Mandate at Washington Peace Board

France expressed surprise at the European Commission sending an official to the Board of Peace in Washington, without a mandate to represent member states. France emphasized the need for the Board of Peace to focus on Gaza according to a UN Security Council resolution. Paris cautioned against participation until resolution ambiguities are addressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:56 IST
France Challenges European Commission's Mandate at Washington Peace Board
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France has openly questioned the European Commission's authority after it sent a representative to the Board of Peace meeting in Washington. France's foreign ministry spokesperson highlighted the lack of a mandate allowing the Commission to represent member states.

Speaking to the press, Pascal Confavreux emphasized the necessity for the Board of Peace to align its focus on Gaza, reflecting the directives of a United Nations Security Council resolution. This focus is crucial, according to Paris, before it will commit to participation.

"Our surprise stems from the European Commission assuming participation rights without explicit council approval," Confavreux stated, signaling France's continued stance until the ambiguities are resolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

 Global
2
Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

 Global
3
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global
4
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026