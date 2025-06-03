Left Menu

OpenAI Boosts Indian Non-Profits with AI for Impact Accelerator

OpenAI has introduced a new phase of its AI for Impact Accelerator in India, providing $150,000 in API credits to 11 non-profits. The initiative supports AI solutions in sectors such as healthcare, education, and agriculture, aiding underserved communities significantly.

OpenAI Boosts Indian Non-Profits with AI for Impact Accelerator
OpenAI is expanding its AI for Impact Accelerator Program in India, offering a fresh round of API credits totaling USD 150,000 to 11 non-profit organizations. The initiative aims to make AI tools more accessible and effective in tackling real-world challenges.

Launched under the OpenAI Academy umbrella, the program emphasizes collaboration and practical application in sectors like healthcare, education, agriculture, disability inclusion, and gender equity. This has resulted in substantial positive impacts on underserved communities over the past year.

In partnership with The Agency Fund, Tech4Dev, and Turn.io, OpenAI provides hands-on technical support, cohort-based learning, and priority access to cutting-edge tools. A recent workshop showcased the latest model capabilities to further enable impactful solutions.

