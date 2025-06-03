Meta's Nuclear Power Play: Fueling AI and Computing Needs

Meta has entered a groundbreaking 20-year agreement to secure nuclear energy, aimed at addressing the rising demand for artificial intelligence and computing at Facebook's parent company. This deal will not only bolster the output of Constellation Energy's Illinois nuclear facility but also preserve local employment and bolster tax revenues.

The arrangement, revealed on Tuesday, is the latest example of tech companies embracing nuclear partnerships amid a growing need for advanced power solutions. With Meta's involvement, the Clinton energy facility will expand its clean energy production by 30 megawatts, safeguarding 1,100 jobs and generating $13.5 million in annual taxes.

The tech industry is increasingly investing in nuclear, solar, and wind energies as states roll out supportive legislation. With over 200 bills introduced this year alone, the nuclear sector is seeing advanced reactor projects accelerate through the regulatory framework, aiming to meet the burgeoning power demands of AI and cloud service providers like Meta, Amazon, and Google.