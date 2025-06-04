Left Menu

Security Breach: HMRC Foils Unauthorized Account Access

HMRC identified unauthorized access attempts to some online accounts aiming to claim money. The department assured customers it was not trying to withdraw funds from them. Accounts were secured, incorrect data removed, and affected individuals notified. No action was needed by the impacted taxpayers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Kingdom's tax authority, HMRC, announced on Wednesday that it had detected unauthorized attempts to access several customers' online accounts in a bid to fraudulently claim money.

In a statement on the government website, His Majesty's Revenue and Customs clarified that this breach was an attempt to obtain money from them, rather than an effort to withdraw funds from individuals. They revealed that affected customers have been contacted, had their accounts locked, login details deleted, and erroneous information removed from tax records.

HMRC reassured taxpayers that there is no need for any further action on their part in response to the incident.

