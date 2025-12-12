Espionage Unmasked: Arrests in Arunachal Pradesh Reveal Alarming Security Breach
Four individuals have been arrested in Arunachal Pradesh for allegedly sharing sensitive security information with Pakistani handlers. The arrests highlight a significant security breach along India's border with China. The investigation is ongoing as authorities unravel the suspects' roles and connections.
In a startling development, four individuals have been arrested in Arunachal Pradesh, accused of sharing sensitive security information with Pakistani handlers. The arrests mark a significant breach in security along India's contentious border with China.
The latest arrests occurred in the districts of West Siang and Changlang, as local police launched an operation based on inputs from authorities in Itanagar. The operation led to the apprehension of Hilal Ahmed, 26, from Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, who was actively participating in the espionage activities.
The investigation deepens as authorities attempt to unravel the network's connections and motives. Previous arrests in the Itanagar Capital Region further revealed the sophistication and reach of the espionage ring, as suspects were found facilitating the illegal entry of Pakistani nationals and gathering military deployment details.
